Cardi B's Album Profits Fair Game In IP Trial, Judge Told

By Max Jaeger (December 15, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- A California man who says the rapper Cardi B misappropriated his image for a raunchy album cover asked a federal court to let him tell a jury about the rapper's royalties from the mixtape during an upcoming February trial. Cardi B argued in a Dec. 6 motion that plaintiff Kevin Michael Brophy Jr. shouldn't be allowed to bring up the nearly $1.5 million she has so far collected off her 2016 breakout "Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1." The cover depicts a man — on whose back Brophy's distinctive tattoo has been superimposed — performing a sex act on the Bronx-born entertainer while she...

