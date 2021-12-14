U.S. Sanctions Barred Payments On $118M Debt, PDVSA Says

By Christopher Cole (December 14, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company told a New York federal judge Tuesday that U.S. sanctions complicated its ability to make payments on a $118 million debt and that liability should not be decided based on its recent court loss to another creditor. For years, Petróleos de Venezuela SA has been defending against a suit from Red Tree Investments LLC, which says the oil company defaulted on a 2016 loan. The investment firm wants to seize shares in Citgo, a PDVSA subsidiary commonly known as the "crown jewel" of Venezuela oil. PDVSA has raised an "impossibility defense" in the case by arguing that...

