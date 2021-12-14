Pa. Court DQs Firm Over Conflict In Utility Pole Crash Suit

By Matthew Santoni (December 14, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- A small Pennsylvania law firm can't represent a client suing PPL Electric Utilities Corp. because it failed to build a "wall" around an attorney who used to defend the utility company against personal injury cases, a divided Superior Court panel ruled on Tuesday. The appellate court's 2-1 majority found that Munley Law had not clearly established a policy to separate attorney John Mulcahey, who had previously been outside counsel to PPL while at Lenahan & Dempsey PC, from its other attorneys who took over the case representing plaintiff Matthew Darrow, so even though a Lackawanna County court had disqualified Mulcahey, it...

