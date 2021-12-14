Dems Unveil Bill To Disclose Amicus Brief Funders

By Khorri Atkinson (December 14, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- A group of Democratic congressional members introduced legislation Tuesday that would require the identities of amicus curiae funders to be disclosed amid concerns that anonymous dark money special interests have captured the federal judiciary, including the U.S. Supreme Court. The co-sponsors of the so-called AMICUS Act, which include Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said that their proposal would also block amicus filers from making gifts or providing travel to Supreme Court or federal appellate judges in order to bring more transparency concerning the lobbying of federal judges by special interests. The proposal specifically requires amicus filers in...

