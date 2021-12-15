Texas Woman Can't Sue Lyft Over Partial Foot Amputation

By Jonathan Capriel (December 15, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- Lyft Inc. isn't responsible for the partial foot amputation suffered by a passenger who attempted to jump out of a ride-sharing car when the driver passed out, a Texas appeals court has ruled after finding the company fulfilled all statutory obligations to classify the driver as an independent contractor. The three-justice panel said Monday that the appeal brought by Molly Freyer, whose foot was dragged along a concrete barrier for roughly 200 feet during her unsuccessful escape from the vehicle, failed to bring even a "scintilla of evidence" that the driver was not an independent contractor. Freyer presented an "absurd" argument in her attempt...

