Insurer Ordered To Defend WTA In $10M Blood Test Arbitration

By Rachel Scharf (December 15, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- Depositors Insurance Co. must defend the Women's Tennis Association in a player's $9.9 million arbitration over anti-doping blood tests, a Florida federal judge held Tuesday after finding that a professional services policy exclusion does not apply to the dispute. A Florida judge ruled that Depositors Insurance must defend the Women's Tennis Association in Madison Brengle's $9.9 million dispute over anti-doping blood tests. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington granted WTA Tour Inc.'s partial motion for judgment on the pleadings, saying its primary insurance policy with Depositors covers tennis player Madison Brengle's personal injury arbitration against the professional...

