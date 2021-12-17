How Market Definition Fueled Antitrust Win For Apple

By Julie Webb (December 17, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- A recent federal court decision focuses on the sufficiency of allegations of market definition to state a claim for federal antitrust violations and highlights what plaintiffs must plead in order to establish the existence and boundaries of a relevant market in monopolization claims. In Coronavirus Reporter v. Apple Inc.,[1] several app developers brought antitrust and other claims against Apple before U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The plaintiffs' apps were allegedly rejected from the app store because they violated Apple's written policies, or subject to so-called ranking suppression that rendered them invisible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS