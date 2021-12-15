Jeff Lowe Of 'Tiger King' Fame Hit With $10K In Sanctions

By Joyce Hanson (December 15, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has ordered Jeff Lowe, a former executive in charge of the zoo featured in the hit Netflix documentary "Tiger King," to pay about $10,000 in sanction fees after he failed to meet his financial obligations while being forced to vacate the property. A federal judge says Jeff Lowe, the ex-owner of the notorious zoo at the heart of the Netflix smash-hit "Tiger King" documentary, must pay the court more than $10,000 in sanction fees. (Ruaridh Connellan / BarcroftImages / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk on Tuesday largely granted a bid by the...

