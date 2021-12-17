The Biggest Texas Rulings Of 2021

By Michelle Casady (December 17, 2021, 12:42 PM EST) -- Texas courts in 2021 churned out rulings that cleared the way for a whistleblower lawsuit to proceed against the state's sitting attorney general, gave a group of Jane Does a chance to pursue sex trafficking claims against Facebook, and offered clarity on liability for both firearms sellers and transactional attorneys. Here, Law360 takes a look back at some of the biggest rulings from the past year. Texas AG Must Face Whistleblower Suit In October, a three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals rejected Attorney General Ken Paxton's interpretation of the Whistleblower Act that would have seen his office exempt from...

