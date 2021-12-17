Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The Biggest Texas Rulings Of 2021

By Michelle Casady (December 17, 2021, 12:42 PM EST) -- Texas courts in 2021 churned out rulings that cleared the way for a whistleblower lawsuit to proceed against the state's sitting attorney general, gave a group of Jane Does a chance to pursue sex trafficking claims against Facebook, and offered clarity on liability for both firearms sellers and transactional attorneys.

Here, Law360 takes a look back at some of the biggest rulings from the past year.

Texas AG Must Face Whistleblower Suit

In October, a three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals rejected Attorney General Ken Paxton's interpretation of the Whistleblower Act that would have seen his office exempt from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!