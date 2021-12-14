New DOJ Crime Chief On Boosting Morale And Diversity

By Jack Queen (December 14, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Face time with subordinates is a mainstay of U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division chief Kenneth Polite's management style. After just four months on the job, he's already well-known in the cavernous halls of Main Justice. U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division chief Kenneth Polite during an interview with Law360. (U.S. Department of Justice) Lingering pandemic protocols and the threat of the omicron variant has made this more challenging than his days as U.S. attorney in New Orleans, but it's still one of several ways the ex-Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner is placing his stamp on the Justice Department....

