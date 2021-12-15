Ga. Eatery, Security Co. Escape Widow's Wrongful Death Suit

By Joyce Hanson (December 15, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has freed an Atlanta-area restaurant and a security company from a widow's wrongful death suit, saying she didn't provide enough evidence to show they could have foreseen the shooting of her and her husband on the eatery's premises. The court reversed a trial court's decision Tuesday, finding it was wrong for the lower court to deny summary judgment to Pappas Restaurants Inc. and Tactical Security Group LLC in the suit brought by Cynthia Welch. After dining at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Marietta, Georgia, to celebrate her birthday, Cynthia Welch and her husband, Anthony, were walking to...

