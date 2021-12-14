Bankruptcy Court Fines Hotel 'Fraudsters' Who Kept $2.4M

By Leslie Pappas (December 14, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- Two "fraudsters" who snubbed a Delaware bankruptcy court's order to return $2.43 million to Eagle Hospitality Group's bankrupt U.S. hotels will each be fined $250 per day until they make good on the debt, the judge in the case said Tuesday. Taylor Woods and Howard Wu have failed to comply with court orders to turn over the funds, and their disclosures to the court have been "woefully insufficient and ripe with fraudulent inconsistencies," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi of the District of Delaware said in an order Tuesday. "One would have thought the issuance of the contempt order and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS