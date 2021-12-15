ICE Looks To Escape Suit Seeking Mass. Judge Docs

By Alyssa Aquino (December 15, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement urged a Massachusetts court to end litigation seeking records on a state court judge accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE custody, saying that certain sought-after documents would harm pending criminal proceedings if released. The agency said it has already released dozens of pages of information compiled during its investigation of Judge Shelley Richmond Joseph and court officer Wesley MacGregor, Judge Joseph's alleged accomplice. But the agency has claimed Exemption 7(A) of the Freedom of Information Act, which allows the government to shield information whose release could interfere with law enforcement proceedings, to withhold three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS