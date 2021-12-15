Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ICE Looks To Escape Suit Seeking Mass. Judge Docs

By Alyssa Aquino (December 15, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement urged a Massachusetts court to end litigation seeking records on a state court judge accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE custody, saying that certain sought-after documents would harm pending criminal proceedings if released.

The agency said it has already released dozens of pages of information compiled during its investigation of Judge Shelley Richmond Joseph and court officer Wesley MacGregor, Judge Joseph's alleged accomplice. But the agency has claimed Exemption 7(A) of the Freedom of Information Act, which allows the government to shield information whose release could interfere with law enforcement proceedings, to withhold three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!