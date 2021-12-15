Raytheon, Others Hit With Antitrust Suits Amid DOJ Probe

By Hannah Albarazi (December 15, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Workers hit Raytheon Technologies and other aerospace firms with two putative antitrust class actions Tuesday in Connecticut federal court amid the U.S. Department of Justice's ongoing probe, claiming the firms engaged in anti-competitive practices for nearly a decade by agreeing not to poach competitors' workers. The workers — who claim their wages and careers were negatively impacted by an illegal conspiracy to restrict the hiring and recruiting of engineers and other skilled laborers working on aerospace projects — filed two separate suits Tuesday accusing Raytheon Technologies Corporation unit Pratt & Whitney of conspiring with QuEST Global Services-NA Inc., Belcan Engineering Group,...

