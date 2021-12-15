5th Circ. Affirms ATF Rule Banning Bump Stocks

By Mike Curley (December 15, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' rule banning bump stocks, finding the rule correctly interprets federal law to classify semiautomatic rifles equipped with bump stocks as "machine guns." The opinion, released Tuesday, makes the Fifth Circuit the fourth federal appeals court to uphold the ATF's 2019 rule, with the Tenth Circuit in March declining to hold an en banc rehearing after affirming a decision in a similar suit in May the prior year. The ATF's ban was put into effect in March 2019 and was proposed in the wake of the deadly October 2017 shooting...

