Calif. Judge Sanctions Property Cos. In Insurer Bias Suit Row

By Hope Patti (December 15, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday sanctioned the law firm representing two property companies in a dispute with Evanston Insurance Co. over coverage for a discrimination lawsuit, after finding that the firm's own motion for sanctions against the insurer was unfounded. The conduct of Winstar Properties LLC and Manhattan Manor LLC's law firm warranted sanctions "in order to discourage them from filing frivolous sanctions motions and flouting the federal rules in the future," U.S. District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled. To deter the firm from future frivolous sanctions requests and to compensate the insurance company for time spent combating the...

