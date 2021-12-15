Last 'Varsity Blues' Parent Who Worked With Singer Cops Plea

By Chris Villani (December 15, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- All 38 parents accused of working with "Varsity Blues" mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their children into college through fraud have now pled guilty or been convicted after a California man admitted to his role in the scheme Wednesday. I-Hsin Chen made it a clean sweep for the government when he formally admitted to paying Singer $75,000 in 2018 to have one of Singer's associates pose as a proctor for the ACT test of Chen's son at a site in West Hollywood and secretly correct his answers. A total of 57 defendants were ensnared in the Varsity Blues investigation, including actors Lori...

