DevaCurl Buyers Push For Final OK On $5.2M Settlement

By Mike Curley (December 15, 2021, 1:16 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers is asking a New York federal court to grant final approval to a $5.2 million settlement to resolve claims that DevaCurl hair products caused scalp irritation, hair loss and other symptoms. In a motion filed Tuesday, the proposed class said the settlement with Deva Concepts LLC, the maker of DevaCurl, was reached after good faith negotiations and represents an excellent result for the settlement class. According to the motion, the $5.2 million fund will not revert to Deva and will go to payouts for two tiers of class members. The first tier can make undocumented claims...

