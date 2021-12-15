StoryBuilt Links Up With Partners Group On $1B Joint Venture

By Andrew McIntyre (December 15, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- Texas-based residential developer StoryBuilt has formed a new $1 billion joint venture with private equity shop Partners Group to build more than a dozen residential projects across the United States, the firms announced on Wednesday. The firms through their new venture plan to build and capitalize 17 projects currently in StoryBuilt's existing pipeline, and the venture will also fund future developments and acquisitions, the announcement said. The deal comes amid continuing optimism in the U.S. residential market as single-family home prices have soared and occupancy rates at apartment complexes have remained strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The venture will focus on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS