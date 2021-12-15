Theater Loses Virus Coverage Suit Despite Expert Testimony

By Eli Flesch (December 15, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Indiana's largest nonprofit professional theater failed in its effort to recover pandemic losses from Cincinnati Insurance Co. after a state judge found fault with scientific testimony suggesting the coronavirus could physically alter property. The judge found the theater's expert witnesses unconvincing, saying it was clear that the coronavirus couldn't physically alter property. (AP Photo/Kevin Burbach) Judge Heather A. Welch's decision Monday followed her previous determination that Indiana Repertory Theatre Inc. wasn't able to show that the coronavirus damaged its property. However, at the time, the judge told the theater it could present evidence that the virus was inside its property to a physically damaging effect....

