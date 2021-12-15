AKT Must Pay Some Of Celeb Trainer's Fees After Failed Suit

By Leslie Pappas (December 15, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- A California franchise company that bought New York celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser's brand and then sued her for $50 million must reimburse some of her legal fees despite its claim that she wasn't a company manager when the lawsuit was filed, a Delaware Chancery judge said Wednesday. Kaiser, who developed the dance-based cardio workout AKT and boasts Shakira and Kelly Ripa as among her celebrity clients, sued AKT Franchise LLC in Delaware's Court of Chancery to recoup the legal costs, saying she was entitled to indemnification under a 2018 merger agreement. The failed California lawsuit that AKT Franchise LLC brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS