Parents Ask Ill. Justices To Consolidate Infant Formula Suits

By Lauraann Wood (December 15, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- A group of parents urged the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday to declare Madison County the pretrial home for more than 30 lawsuits claiming the makers of cow milk-based Similac and Enfamil infant formulas failed to warn consumers their products pose serious health risks to premature babies. The parents told the Illinois justices the 33 lawsuits currently pending against Abbott Laboratories, Mead Johnson & Co. and Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. should be centralized in Madison County Circuit Court for pretrial and discovery proceedings because many of the cases are already consolidated there and bringing the outside cases under the same court...

