Brooklyn Property Developer Hits Ch. 11 With $1.6B Of Debt

By Vince Sullivan (December 15, 2021, 11:06 AM EST) -- A Brooklyn real estate development firm owned by Yoel Goldman filed for bankruptcy protection in New York court saying the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged its revenue sources, and it was unable to execute an out-of-court restructuring of its $1.6 billion in secured debt. In initial court papers late Tuesday, All Year Holdings Ltd. said it is close to finalizing a deal for a third party to purchase the equity of the company, but was forced to commence a Chapter 11 case as creditors were threatening to file an involuntary insolvency case in Israel over debt defaults. The company, which owns 1,648 residential...

