Ill. Appeals Court Pauses Workers' Biometric Privacy Claims

By Allison Grande (December 15, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals court on Tuesday paused a putative biometric privacy class action against a pharmaceutical return service, finding that a similar dispute being considered by the state's high court over whether such claims are preempted by the state Workers' Compensation Act could significantly impact the litigation. Juan Rodriguez and Damian Castro initiated the dispute against their former employer Returns 'R' Us Inc., which does business as Pharma Logistics Ltd., in July. They claim that the reverse distributor of pharmaceutical products violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act through its deployment of a timekeeping system that required employees to furnish biometric identifiers. ...

