Intellectual Ventures Says HP Infringed Computer Cluster IP

By Lauren Berg (December 15, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- Intellectual Ventures sued Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. in Texas federal court on Wednesday, accusing the software company of producing and selling cluster computing products and services that infringe one of its patents. HPE's "GreenLake" and related products infringe Intellectual Ventures' U.S. Patent No. 7,822,841 — which relates to a system that hosts high-performance computer clusters — by utilizing a manager component and providing a private communications network linked to a public communications network, among other things, according to the complaint. "HPE knew of the '841 patent, or should have known of the '841 patent, but was willfully blind to its existence,"...

