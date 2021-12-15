Justices Will Hear Union Pacific Engineer's Negligence Suit

By Linda Chiem (December 15, 2021, 12:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider a locomotive engineer's negligence suit alleging Union Pacific Railroad Co. is liable for serious injuries he sustained after he slipped and fell while preparing a train to depart an Illinois rail yard. The justices granted Bradley LeDure's petition for certiorari challenging a Seventh Circuit panel's June 2020 decision in favor of Union Pacific, taking up a case that would clarify the standard for enforcing federal rail worker safety regulations. Specifically, the high court will weigh what circumstances would trigger a railroad's liability under the Locomotive Inspection Act, the 1911 law that set...

