FERC Floats $40M Pipeline Penalty Against Energy Transfer

By Keith Goldberg (December 16, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday proposed a $40 million penalty against Energy Transfer Partners LP for allegedly cutting corners during the construction of its Rover gas pipeline, which led to a 2017 spill in Ohio. At its monthly open meeting — the first to feature recently confirmed commissioner Willie Phillips — FERC hit Energy Transfer with a show cause order directing the pipeline giant to respond to enforcement staff allegations that it intentionally and regularly used diesel fuel and other toxic and unapproved substances during the horizontal directional drilling of Ohio's Tuscarawas River along the pipeline's route. Traces of diesel...

