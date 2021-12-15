5th Circ. Dials Back Block Of Health Care Vaccine Mandate

By Michelle Casady (December 15, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday narrowed the scope of a nationwide injunction issued by a Louisiana federal judge last month that temporarily blocked a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, holding that it should apply only in the 14 states challenging the rule, not the entire country. In late November, Judge Terry A. Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana sided with the 14-state coalition, led by Louisiana, and issued a preliminary injunction barring implementation of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' requirement nationwide. Secretary Xavier Becerra of the Department of Health and Human Services requested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS