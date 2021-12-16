NJ Locals Say Insurers Use Blanket Markdown To Pare Payout

By Ganesh Setty (December 16, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Two Progressive units have systematically and fraudulently low-balled claims payments on totaled vehicles by applying an arbitrary "projected sold adjustment" to their loss calculations, two Garden State residents told a New Jersey federal court. Two New Jersey residents told a federal court that some insurers have systematically and fraudulently low-balled claims payments on totaled vehicles by applying an arbitrary "projected sold adjustment" to their loss calculations. (AP Photo) According to the proposed class action Kristin Petri and Sherdon Green filed Wednesday, Drive New Jersey and Progressive Garden State Insurance Cos. instructed their third-party vendor Mitchell to apply the "deceptive and arbitrary"...

