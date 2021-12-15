Ex-McKinsey Partner Pleads Guilty To Insider Trading

By Jack Queen (December 15, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- A former McKinsey & Co. partner pled guilty in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to one count of securities fraud for trading on insider information he gleaned while serving as a lead adviser to Goldman Sachs Inc. on an acquisition. A former McKinsey & Co. partner admitted to insider trading at federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Puneet Dikshit, 40, of New York admitted to reaping roughly $450,000 in profits trading shares of specialty lender GreenSky before and after the September announcement of its $2.24 billion acquisition by Goldman, according to prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which...

