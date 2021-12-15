Ex-OppenheimerFunds Analyst Admits Making Inside Trades

By Ivan Moreno (December 15, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- A former OppenheimerFunds analyst pled guilty Wednesday to securities fraud in Manhattan federal court for what prosecutors said was a yearslong insider-trading scheme that netted him $8.5 million by using his employer's confidential information. Sergei Polevikov pled guilty to one count of securities fraud, one of three charges he faced when he was arrested in September, before Judge Lewis J. Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He had also faced wire fraud and investment company fraud charges. Polevikov, 48, of Port Washington, New York, will be sentenced at a later date and has been ordered to...

