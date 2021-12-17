9th Circ. Snuffs Drivers' GM Corvette Engine-Defect Action

By Jonathan Capriel (December 17, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has nixed a long-running proposed class action from a group of California drivers alleging General Motors built defects into their Corvettes that led to engine failure and costly repairs, finding the plaintiffs' only evidence to back up their claims was filed too late. The 17 drivers offered expert declarations that there were issues with the 2006 to 2014 vehicles, allegedly valve-guide defects, but none of these are admissible because they were filed past the deadline, the three-judge panel said Wednesday. The decision affirmed a district court's award of summary judgment to General Motors Co. LLC in November 2020. The plaintiffs...

