FERC Powers Challenge Belongs In Court, DC Circ. Told

By J. Edward Moreno (December 15, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Wednesday questioned whether federal district court was the proper venue for a group of landowners challenging a $6 billion natural gas pipeline project in West Virginia and Virginia, noting that a victory for the group might be equivalent to tossing aside federal regulators' approval for the pipeline. A three-judge panel heard arguments on Wednesday tackling whether the landowners' challenge to Mountain Valley LLC's proposed pipeline should be heard in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's in-house administrative court rather than the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. FERC and Mountain Valley say the case should be...

