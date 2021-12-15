British Formula One Racing Team Says It's Owed $35M

By Caroline Simson (December 15, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- A decades-old British Formula One racing team and constructor has won some $35.7 million in arbitration after media and venture capital company Rokit Marketing reneged on a pair of multi-year sponsorship deals, according to documents filed in California on Wednesday. Williams Grand Prix Engineering Ltd. urged the federal court in Los Angeles to enforce the award against Rokit Marketing Inc. and Rok Marketing LLC, which it won from a London Court of International Arbitration tribunal earlier this year. It's made up of some £26.2 million in missed payments plus a $1 million bonus payment. The underlying dispute arose after Rokit backed...

