Pot Co. Wants Tobacco Rival Sanctioned Over Phony Photo

By Katryna Perera (December 16, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- A California cannabis company asked an Arizona federal judge Wednesday to issue sanctions against the plaintiff who launched a trademark suit against it, arguing that the plaintiff used a fake photo in its summary judgment opposition brief. Central Coast Agriculture Inc. was sued by BBK Tobacco & Foods LLP in 2019 over trademark infringement claims. According to court documents, BBK accused Central Coast of trading on its protected brand name of "RAW." Central Coast markets its cannabis products online under the brand name "Raw Garden," while BBK sells rolling papers and other merchandise under the name RAW, according to the suit....

