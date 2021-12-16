Arcade Owner Tells 11th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (December 16, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- An arcade owner urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to reinstate its suit against Cincinnati Insurance Co. seeking to recover pandemic-related business losses, saying a Georgia federal court erroneously relied on a nearly 20-year-old ruling when dismissing the case. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games argued in its appeal that courts should not apply a Georgia appeals court's 2003 decision in AFLAC v. Chubb Insurance Co. when interpreting the meaning of "direct physical loss of or damage to," as the ruling is outdated and its facts incomparable to those of the COVID-19 business income loss cases. Peach State courts have repeatedly applied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS