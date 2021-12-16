Amplify Hit With Criminal Charges In Wake Of Pipeline Spill

By Hailey Konnath (December 16, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Amplify Energy Corp. and two of its subsidiaries were charged Wednesday and accused of acting negligently in a variety of ways during the Southern California pipeline spill, including by failing to properly respond to eight separate leak alarms, according to an indictment returned by a federal grand jury. Amplify, Beta Operating Co. LLC and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co., which collectively own and operate the 17-mile-long San Pedro Bay Pipeline, have been charged with one misdemeanor count of negligent discharge of oil. California federal prosecutors say Amplify acted negligently in at least six different ways, per the filing. Notably, Amplify didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS