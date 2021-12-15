Making 'Women On Boards' Voluntary Didn't Work, Judge Told

By Craig Clough (December 15, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- A California state senator who authored S.B. 826, a law requiring publicly held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards, testified Wednesday at a bench trial over the bill's constitutionality that earlier noncompulsory legislative efforts to improve gender parity on boards proved ineffective. Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson testified before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis that one such effort was a resolution, which she also authored in 2013, Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 62, that strongly urged all corporate boards in the state to place a minimum number of women on their boards depending on their size within three...

