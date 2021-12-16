5th Circ. Told To Rethink Refusal To Enforce $18B Oil Award

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 16, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- The descendants of a Saudi sheikh urged the Fifth Circuit to reconsider its decision refusing to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award against state-owned Saudi Aramco, arguing the company is bound to arbitrate per a 1933 deal. In a petition for a panel rehearing filed Wednesday, the appellants contended that the court should honor an arbitration for a previous allegation against the company regarding unpaid rent payments for oil fields the descendants claim to own. "Unless this court engages in reconstructive surgery of Article 31's agreement to arbitrate [in the 1933 deal], which addresses 'any matter related' to the interpretation or...

