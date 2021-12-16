Kilpatrick Townsend Fights DQ Bid In $5M Hotel License Row

By Rosie Manins (December 16, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has urged a Georgia federal court to deny a disqualification bid against it in a $5 million hotel licensing dispute, saying the move is an unwarranted gamesmanship tactic by a developer it has never represented. The Atlanta-headquartered law firm represents an InterContinental Hotels Group franchising unit that sued a North Carolina-based developer and his company over an abandoned hotel project, claiming $5.2 million under a liquidated damages provision of a licensing agreement. Kilpatrick Townsend said Wednesday in a response to the disqualification motion filed by developer Charles Schoninger and his company Northern Riverfront Marina and Hotel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS