Consumer Protection Cases & Policy To Watch In 2022

By Allison Grande (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that curtailed its restitution powers and cases challenging mandatory arbitration clauses will grab the consumer protection spotlight in 2022, along with continuing debates over what conduct is covered by robocall laws and whether a controversial Big Tech liability shield should be scrapped. Here's a look at some of the cases and regulatory developments that consumer protection attorneys say they'll be keeping a close eye on in the new year. FTC to Get Creative in Combating Loss of Restitution Powers The Supreme Court dealt a blow to the FTC's consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS