Judge Gives Initial OK For $90M Deal To End Juul, Altria Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (December 16, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge granted initial approval of a $90 million deal struck between a class of investors, tobacco company Altria Group Inc. and vaping company Juul Labs Inc., per an order filed Thursday, which would end claims the companies knowingly marketed to underage consumers. U.S. District Judge David J. Novak certified a settlement class consisting of all individuals and entities who purchased or acquired Altria securities between Oct. 25, 2018, and April 1, 2020, finding that each element required for certifying the settlement class under Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure was met. "The court hereby preliminarily...

