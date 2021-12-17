USCIS Fights Request To Speed Up Processing Work Visas

By Mike LaSusa (December 17, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services tried to convince a California federal judge on Friday not to issue an order directing the agency to speedily process work permit renewals for asylum-seekers who sued the agency over monthslong delays. In a virtual hearing, U.S. Department of Justice attorney Kevin Hirst argued against the asylum-seekers' request for an injunction, saying USCIS never promised to process their applications within six months, as the asylum-seekers claimed. "It's just not true," Hirst said. "They're asking your honor to afford relief that makes their false premise true." Emma Winger of the American Immigration Council, who represents the asylum-seekers,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS