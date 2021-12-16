Alsup Miffed At Fee Provision In Apple's $30M Bag Check Deal

By Hannah Albarazi (December 16, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Thursday he'll preliminarily approve a $30 million class settlement resolving claims that Apple shorted California workers for bag check wait times but slammed counsel for including a "clear sailing agreement" under which Apple won't oppose a 25% plaintiff attorney fee award. U.S. District Judge William Alsup called Apple's private mediation with class counsel over attorney fees a "red flag." (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) "It looks like this is a bonanza for the lawyers and that maybe the class will get something, too," Judge Alsup said of the fee provision agreement in the settlement — which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS