Alsup Miffed At Fee Provision In Apple's $30M Bag Check Deal

By Hannah Albarazi (December 16, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Thursday he'll preliminarily approve a $30 million class settlement resolving claims that Apple shorted California workers for bag check wait times but slammed counsel for including a "clear sailing agreement" under which Apple won't oppose a 25% plaintiff attorney fee award.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup called Apple's private mediation with class counsel over attorney fees a "red flag." (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) "It looks like this is a bonanza for the lawyers and that maybe the class will get something, too," Judge Alsup said of the fee provision agreement in the settlement — which...

