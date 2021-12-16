Judge Trims Ute Tribe's Claims in Land Mismanagement Row

By Victoria McKenzie (December 16, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has trimmed a Utah tribe's complaint against the federal government for allegedly mismanaging the tribe's land, while allowing the tribe to seek declaratory and injunctive relief for ongoing trespass. In an opinion filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols found that three claims brought by the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation were barred by the statute of limitations. The tribe filed its complaints in March 2018, in both the district court and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, seeking injunctive and declaratory relief for violations of three successive acts of Congress and a...

