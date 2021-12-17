Robbins Geller Seeks $4.5M Fee In Investor Deal Intervention

By James Mills (December 17, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Saying it prevented what would have been a "grave injustice," Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has asked a California federal judge for a $4.5 million share of fees in an investment fraud class action after it intervened in settlement negotiations to ensure class counsel wasn't shortchanging the firm's client. In a motion filed on Wednesday, the firm said its extra work to ensure its clients received a higher payout entitled it to an almost 30% cut of the $15.5 million in attorney fees included in the settlement, which resolved claims from investors who alleged Granite Construction Inc. used deceptive accounting...

