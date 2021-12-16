Mass. Panel Tosses Suit Over Enbridge Pipeline Extension

By Clark Mindock (December 16, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state appeals court has rejected a lawsuit targeting coastal zone approvals for a compressor station that would help expand an Enbridge Inc. unit's natural gas pipeline network, finding there's no right to judicial review over the approvals. A three-judge panel found that advocacy group Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station had provided an unpersuasive argument to establish the right to judicial review. The panel said there were numerous issues with the suit targeting the approvals issued by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management for the project, including well-established precedent that state laws preclude the right to judicial...

