DOJ Breaks Off Separated Migrant Settlement Talks

By Alyssa Aquino (December 16, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has pulled out of settlement negotiations with migrant families separated by the Trump administration after coming under fire from Republicans who claimed the payments would spur illegal immigration, the American Civil Liberties Union said Thursday. The DOJ and the ACLU have been negotiating for months an out-of-court settlement that would end a civil lawsuit challenging the Trump White House's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which led to the separation of thousands of migrant families at the border. But the ACLU's Lee Gelernt said those talks have fallen apart. "We are deeply disappointed that the Biden administration has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS