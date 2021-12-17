FCC To Probe Future Of Universal Service Funding

By Nadia Dreid (December 17, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- After being prodded by Congress, the Federal Communications Commission is seeking comment on the future of the Universal Service Fund and how the influx of federal broadband investment funds will affect the program. When the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law last month, it solidified the Biden administration's commitment to funnel $65 billion into the investment of broadband. The law also required the FCC to take a hard look at the effect the bill would have on its own goals, specifically the USF's goal of "universal deployment, affordability, adoption, availability, and equitable access to broadband throughout the United...

