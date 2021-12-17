Insurer Wants Out Of Fatal Chicago Nightclub Shooting Suit

By Ganesh Setty (December 17, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- An IAT Insurance Group unit should not have to defend or cover a wrongful death lawsuit against a Chicago nightclub and its president over a fatal shooting in June 2019, it told an Illinois federal court, pointing to three exclusions in the club's commercial general liability policy. In a declaratory action filed Thursday against The New Dating Game Inc. and its President Mozell Barnes, Acceptance Indemnity Insurance Co. specifically pointed to the CGL policy's assault and battery, firearm or weapons and liquor liability exclusions, which the insurer said should all individually bar coverage. In June 2019, club patron Alfonzo LeFlore was...

